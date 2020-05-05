Home and Away spoilers: WHY is Leah Patterson angry with Justin Morgan?

Leah Patterson is starting to feel smothered by boyfriend Justin's overprotective behaviour on Home and Away. He's in for a shock when she SNAPS!

Justin Morgan (played by James Stewart) has promised to love and protect his girlfriend, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) after her kidnap ordeal on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

But in his quest to look out for Leah, could it be that Justin is becoming a bit too overprotective?

When Leah decides she wants to visit her friend, Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) at the Diner, Justin keeps hovering around in the background.

And when he tries to persuade her to come home with him, Leah eventually SNAPS and accuses Justin of being controlling… just like her twisted captor, Douglas!

Meanwhile, Colby Thorne (Tim Franklin) has been thrown into a spin after receiving divorce papers from his short-lived wife, Chelsea Campbell.

However, when Colby’s ex-girlfriend, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) senses his reluctance to immediately sign the papers, she decides it’s time for her to finally get over Colby… and under someone else!

But WHO is the unexpected fella who catches Mackenzie’s eye at Salt?

Elsewhere, Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) is trying to slowly get back on track after the death of her husband, Robbo.

But after accepting an invitation to some after work drinks at Salt, can Jasmine bring herself to enjoy some carefree fun now that Robbo is no longer by her side?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5