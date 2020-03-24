Home and Away spoilers: Has Leah Patterson really left Justin Morgan?

Justin Morgan is reeling from the SHOCK revelation that girlfriend Leah is now engaged to another man on Home and Away! But are things really how they appear?

Justin Morgan (played by James Stewart) is in a spin over the unexpected revelation that his missing girlfriend Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) is now engaged to a MYSTERY man on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

But Justin refuses to believe that Leah would just up and leave Summer Bay without a word to her friends and family.

However, after the police investigate, they claim they have spoken to Leah who insists she is fine and has left both Summer Bay and Justin!

Not satisfied by the police investigation, Justin refuses to give-up on Leah and comes up with his own plan to contact his girlfriend and make sure she is OK…

Meanwhile, Willow Harris (Sarah Roberts) is still in a muddle over girlfriend Alex Neilson’s (Zoe Ventoura) proposal that they buy a house together.

The reality of leaving Summer Bay with Alex is really starting to hit Willow. Is it really what she wants?

Sensing that Willow is reluctant about making the commitment, Alex reaches a BIG decison about the couple’s future…

