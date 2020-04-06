Home and Away spoilers: Leah Patterson calls Justin Morgan!

Justin's hopes are reignited when he receives a cryptic phonecall from his missing girlfriend Leah on Home and Away. But WHERE is she?

Justin Morgan (played by James Stewart) is on a mission to track down his missing girlfriend, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) on Home and Away (1:15pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Despite the news of Leah’s SURPRISE engagement to a mystery man and police reporting that she has left Summer Bay and Justin of her own free will, garage boss Justin is convinced something is WRONG!

After leaving a message for Leah through her website, Justin is in for a BIG surprise when he receives a phonecall from her!

However, Leah claims she has moved on and never wants to hear from Justin again!

Can it be true?

Meanwhile, Leah’s actual fate is FINALLY revealed. She is being held captive by a mystery man called Douglas Maynard (Adam Booth).

Douglas has forced Leah to call Justin to throw him off the scent, and has twisted plans to marry Leah for real the next day.

Leah is horrified as Douglas proudly shows her the wedding dress he has picked-out for her…

Elsewhere, Willow Harris (Sarah Roberts) is still reeling from the news her girlfriend Alex Neilson (Zoe Ventoura) has decided to leave Summer Bay without her.

Willow’s friend and housemate, Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) doesn’t think Willow is doing enough to save their relationship and decides to confront Alex on Willow’s behalf.

But will Jasmine’s interference just make things worse?

Home and Away continues every Monday and Friday at 1:15pm on Channel 5