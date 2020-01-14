Home and Away spoilers: Trouble for Leah Patterson and Justin Morgan?

As boyfriend Justin heads off on a roadtrip on Home and Away, Leah starts to question her feelings for him and wonders if she is falling in love?

Leah Patterson (played by Ada Nicodemou) has been doing her best to support boyfriend Justin Morgan (James Stewart) through his current family crisis on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)

With Justin still stressed-out over the fate of his sister Tori in hospital in the city, and what’s to become of Tori’s baby daughter Grace, he decides to take Leah’s advice and heads off on a roadtrip with his daughter Ava Gilbert (Alice Roberts).

But no sooner has Justin driven out of town, Leah starts to have an unexpected wobble about their relationship.

After her marriage break-up to Zac MacGuire a couple of years ago, she promised herself she’d never fall in love with another guy. But now it seems to be happening with Justin… and it scares the hell out of Leah!

Meanwhile, after finding friend Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) looking after baby Grace, Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) wonders why husband Robbo (Jake Ryan) won’t trust her to help with his daughter.

Jasmine is starting to take the rejection personally. But when she decides to confront Robbo on the matter, she’s in for a SHOCK when he snaps back at her about something she did months ago. But what?

Elsewhere, Willow Harris (Sarah Roberts) and Alex Neilson (Zoe Ventoura) still can’t seem to get on the same page when it comes to pursuing a romantic relationship.

The women clearly have feelings for each other. But when Willow tries to move things along to the next level, once again Alex shuts down the discussion and runs off!

What is going on?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5