Home and Away spoilers: Will Leah Patterson marry her kidnapper?

While desperate Justin continues his search for missing girlfriend Leah Patterson on Home and Away, it looks like she may be forced to marry kidnapper, Douglas!

The fate of Leah Patterson (played by Ada Nicodemou) has FINALLY been revealed on Home and Away (1:15pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

She is being held captive by a sinister man called Douglas (Adam Booth), who now wants Leah to become his wife!

Douglas has even picked-out a wedding dress for Leah.

And since nobody knows where she has been since vanishing from Summer Bay weeks ago, it looks like Leah will have to go through with the SHOCK wedding!

Luckily for Leah, her boyfriend Justin Morgan (James Stewart) hasn’t given-up hope.

Not fooled by the cryptic phone call, in which Leah told Justin she had left town of her own free will and he should stop looking for her, Justin pressures policeman Colby Thorne (Tim Franklin) to help him with his search.

Against his better judgement, Colby “accidentally” leaves a police file lying around for Justin to read.

Armed with new information that could lead to Leah’s whereabouts, Justin races off in search of Leah.

But will he find her in time to STOP the wedding?

Meanwhile, back in the Bay, Willow Harris (Sarah Roberts) is down-in-the-dumps over her break-up with girlfriend, Alex Neilson (Zoe Ventoura).

But weirdly, Willow’s friend and housemate Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) refuses to accept the relationship is over.

And when Jasmine keeps pushing the issue, Willow snaps and an argument breaks out at the Beach House!

