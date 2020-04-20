Home and Away spoilers: Will Leah Patterson reveal the truth?

Justin Morgan is still full of questions about what happened to girlfriend Leah Patterson when she went missing on Home and Away. But is Leah ready to reveal all?

Justin Morgan (played by James Stewart) still doesn’t really know what happened to his girlfriend, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) while she was held captive by the disturbed Douglas on Home and Away (1:15pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Justin is full of questions but so far Leah hasn’t been ready to talk about her kidnap ordeal.

It’s clear Leah is in a fragile state and still living in fear, despite being safely back home with friends and family in Summer Bay.

Family friend, Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) wonders if some fresh air and the chance to catch-up with some familiar faces would be good for Leah.

But it all soon becomes too much, leaving Leah feeling overwhelmed.

Justin realises it’s going to be a long road to recovery, before Leah feels completely safe again.

Meanwhile, John Palmer (Shane Withington) has spent his first night at the Caravan Park after being booted out by wife Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons)!

Marilyn did not appreciate John’s SHOCK ultimatum or the fact he has been digging up dirt on the Parata family.

But Marilyn’s decision just further fuels John’s vendetta against Ari Parata (Rob Kippa-Williams) and his family.

John confronts Ari and makes it clear he knows the terrible truth about the Parata’s past, and very soon everyone in Summer Bay will find out too!

Elsewhere, it’s almost time for Dr Alex Neilson (Zoe Ventoura) to leave the Bay and start her new hospital job in Queensland.

However, it’s gonna be a bitter-sweet departure since Alex will be leaving WITHOUT her now ex-girlfriend, Willow Harris (Sarah Roberts).

With the clock ticking, is Willow really going to let Alex leave without saying goodbye to her?

