Home and Away spoilers: Leah Patterson is traumatised after the attack

Leah Patterson (played by Ada Nicodemou) is a nervous wreck after the SHOCK attack at the Diner on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Justin Morgan (James Stewart) fears the worst when he finds his girlfriend, Leah, hiding in the Diner after her late-night encounter with an intruder, who was stealing from the place.

Having only just put her kidnap ordeal behind her, will Leah go on another downward spiral after the frightening turn of events?

Meanwhile, as the police start asking questions about the break-in at the Diner, Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams) is paranoid the Parata family will somehow become suspects because of their past.

Ari’s fears are further fuelled when he notices some strange behaviour between his younger brother, Tane (Ethan Browne) and their teenage nephew, Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo).

After overhearing Leah’s description of the intruder, Ari becomes certain the culprit is someone VERY close to home…

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) comes clean to his dad, Evan Slater (Cameron Daddo) that he convinced him to play the music gig at Salt under false pretences.

Ryder admits he knows the truth about Evan’s terminal illness and wants to make as many happy memories of his dad before it’s too late.

However, Evan doesn’t react well to Ryder’s honesty.

Feeling guilty that he didn’t get the chance to tell Ryder the truth himself, Evan decides he can’t put his son through any more heartbreak.

Without a word to anyone, Evan packs his bags and prepares to skip town…

