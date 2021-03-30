Home and Away spoilers: WHY won’t Lewis Hayes forgive Christian Green?

The feud between Lewis Hayes and Christian Green is reignited after Lewis misinterprets Christian's apology on Home and Away...

The feud between doctor Christian Green (played by Ditch Davey) and nurse Lewis Hayes (Luke Arnold) has been settled on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)

Or has it?

Christian does his best to make amends with Lewis on today’s episode of the Aussie soap.

However, Lewis mistakes Christian’s apology as an acceptance of responsibility for the death of Lewis’s wife, Anna!

When Christian makes it clear he accepts NO responsibility for Anna’s death, it gets Lewis all fired-up again…

Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) finds herself caught in the middle.

Can she find out why new boyfriend Lewis is directing all his grief at Christian?

Meanwhile, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) is heartbroken after being served divorce papers from scheming Susie McAllister (Bridie Carter).

Susie couldn’t be happier.

However, the sneaky estate agent is annoyed when John Palmer (Shane Withington) decides to apologise to his estranged wife, Marilyn.

He never meant her to receive the divorce papers in this way.

But the damage is done and Marilyn wants nothing more to do with John…

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, Justin Morgan (James Stewart) and Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) are excited about signing the paperwork for the new house they are buying.

But just as the couple are about to become OFFICIAL homeowners, some bad news from the bank may shatter their dreams…

