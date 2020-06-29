Home and Away spoilers: Love troubles for Dean Thompson!

Dean Thompson is afraid he and girlfriend Ziggy are slowly slipping into the friend-zone on Home and Away. But he has a plan to get 'em back on track!

Ziggy Astoni (played by Sophie Dillman) has had so much family drama going on lately, her boyfriend, Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) has started to feel a bit neglected on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Dean makes plans for a date-night to get things back on track.

However, things don’t go according to plan when friend, Willow Harris (Sarah Roberts) suddenly needs somewhere to stay after her angry bust-up with Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) at the Beach House.

But all may not be lost, when Dean sees a flyer for a surf competition.

He seizes on the chance to take Ziggy on a roadtrip and enter the competition, which has a cash prize.

However, when Dean shares his exciting plan with mechanic Ziggy, she claims she’s too busy working at the garage to go.

Is their relationship slipping into the friend-zone?

Meanwhile, Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) is pleased to see his grandson, Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) is slowly getting to know his long-lost dad, Evan Slater (Cameron Daddo).

However, why does Alf’s daughter, Roo (Georgie Parker) seem so uneasy about the situation?

Sensing there is something going on, Alf demands to know what Roo is hiding from him!

Will Roo admit that she knows Evan’s SHOCK secret?

Elsewhere, Colby Thorne (Tim Franklin) has stepped in to help after the fallout between Jasmine and Willow.

At first, Jasmine warns him to leave her alone.

But she eventually breaks down and admits to her current fragile mental health.

Jasmine could probably do with Willow’s forgiveness and support right now.

But the question is, can Jasmine count on Willow after all the terrible things she has said and done lately.

Or has Willow decided enough is enough?

