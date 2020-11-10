Home and Away spoilers: Mac Booth confronts Amber Simmons!

Will it all kick-off when feisty restaurant boss Mackenzie Booth confronts Amber about the legal fight over Jai on Home and Away?

Mackenzie Booth (played by Emily Weir) has never been a fan of Amber Simmons (Maddy Jevic) on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

So when Mac discovers her brother, Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) is prepared to take Amber to court over custody of their young son, Jai (River Jarvis), Mac confronts Amber at the Surf Club over her behaviour.

Much to the alarm of witnesses Willow Harris (Sarah Roberts) and John Palmer (Shane Withington), things soon turn into a full-on push and shove between the angry women!

Meanwhile, having already been warned by Amber’s angry mum, Francesca (Joanne Hunt) that she’ll make sure Dean never sees his son again, Dean is alarmed when he receives an anonymous note and an envelope containing a document showing all his past criminal charges.

WHO is theatening Dean? And what will he do about it?

Elsewhere in the Bay, Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams) is in for a surprise when he hears through Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) that Ari’s teenage nephew, Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) is considering moving back to New Zealand to live with his mum, Gemma.

What can Ari do to help solve Nikau’s difficult dilemma?

Home and Away is taking a break and will return to Channel 5 in the New Year