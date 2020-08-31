Home and Away spoilers: Mackenzie Booth and Ari Parata go fishing!

Ari Parata is unsure how to impress girlfriend Mackenzie for their next date on Home and Away. But then he has an unexpected idea!

Ari Parata (played by Rob Kipa-Williams) and Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) have managed to get their relationship back on track after her recent flirtation with Ari’s younger brother, Tane (Ethan Browne) on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

But now Mackenzie wants to be wooed and Ari knows he must step up his game if he wants to make sure his girlfriend’s eyes don’t wander again.

However, having been behind bars and out of the dating game for so long, Ari is not quite sure how to impress a woman like Mackenzie.

Until inspiration comes to Ari to show Mackenzie one of his favourite past-times… fishing!

But how will glam restaurant boss, Mackenzie take to the idea of a day out on the water armed with a fishing pole?

And will the couple manage to catch anything?

But while romance is blossoming for Ari and Mackenzie, Tane is considering leaving Summer Bay for a while to deal with his forbidden feelings for his brother’s girlfriend.

However, as Tane prepares to do a runner, his teenage nephew, Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) discovers his plan and offers his uncle Tane some wise advice.

But will it be enough to convince Tane to stick around?

Elsewhere, Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) and his aunt, Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) are back from their trip away for Ryder’s dad, Evan Slater’s funeral.

However, their return seems to make Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) feel even more awkward about being a guest at Summer Bay House.

As Marilyn continues to make herself scarce about the place, Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) decides to have a word.

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5