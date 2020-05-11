Home and Away spoilers: Mackenzie Booth hooks-up with Ari Parata!

Despite Dean's attempt to sabotage things between them, Mackenzie Booth and Ari finally give into their feelings and sleep together on Home and Away!

Mackenzie Booth (played by Emily Weir) is looking to move on after her break-up with Colby Thorne (Tim Franklin) on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Mackenzie has set her sights on Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams), since he began flirting with her at restaurant Salt.

However, little does Mackenzie know, but her brother Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) has warned Ari not to get involved with Mackenzie, in case she finds out about his criminal past.

But Mackenzie is determined to get her man!

When she goes looking for Ari at the Caravan Park to find out why he has been avoiding her, their flirtatious banter leads to a kiss… and then a whole LOT more!

Meanwhile, Colby is still trying to find the right moment to talk to Mackenzie about them getting back together again.

Is Colby about to learn the harsh truth that Mackenzie has already moved on?

Elsewhere, Colby’s teenage sister, Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) also has romance on her mind.

She’s begun to fall for new buddy, Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) and is trying to pluck up the courage to tell him how she feels.

But things don’t go quite as planned! How will Nikau react?

