Home and Away spoilers: Mackenzie Booth is BLACKMAILED by her ex!

What are the chances? Just when Mackenzie Booth (played by Emily Weir) is ready to start dating again, her blind date turns out to be none other than her ex-boyfriend, Jason (James Biasetto) on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

To make matters worse, Jason is threatening to expose secrets from Mackenzie’s past unless she pays up!

However, it’s not long before Mackenzie’s brother Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) finds out about the creep who is putting the squeeze on his sister.

Will the combined force of Dean and his policeman pal, Colby Thorne (Tim Franklin) be enough to scare off Jason and send him packing from Summer Bay?

Meanwhile, Colby has other trouble on his hands in the shape of his teenage sister, Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) who is still reluctant to engage with the counselling sessions she has been offered.

So Bella’s friend Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) decides to try and help, and see if he can get Bella to open up to him about some of her troubles.

However, will it prove too much for Ryder when Bella confesses some of her dark secrets?

Elsewhere in the Bay, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) and her husband John Palmer (Shane Withington) are still at odds over whether to let the homeless Parata family continue to stay at the Palmer house.

John’s patience is running out fast.

Aware of the problems they are causing between Marilyn and John, Ari (Rob Kipa-Williams), his nephew Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) and his mum Gemma (Bree Peters) try to come-up with a plan for alternate accommodation.

But WHERE will they go?

