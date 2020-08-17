Home and Away spoilers: Can Mackenzie Booth fight her feelings for Tane?

Tane is in boss Mackenzie's bad books on Home and Away. And not just because he is an unreliable employee! Can she deal with her SECRET feelings for him?

Tane Parata (played by Ethan Browne) is all smiles after hooking-up with Amber (Madeleine Jevic) on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

However, Tane’s boss, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) isn’t in such a good mood when he arrives for his next shift at restaurant, Salt.

Mackenzie doesn’t intend to go easy on Tane for leaving her in the lurch the day before.

Trouble is, Mackenzie’s in a muddle over her growing feelings for Tane who is the younger brother of her lover, Ari (Rob Kipa-Williams).

Can Mackenzie find a way to push her feelings for Tane aside and focus on her relationship with Ari?

Meanwhile, Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) is still annoyed about his disastrous date with girlfriend, Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) and wants to try again.

Nikau decides to go above and beyond to impress Bella.

But is disaster about to strike TWICE?

Elsewhere, Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) is becoming annoyed and frustrated by Jasmine Delaney’s (Sam Frost) silence.

Irene hasn’t heard a word from Jasmine, since her lodger fled Summer Bay to seek refuge with her in-laws.

Irene vents to co-worker, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) and her boyfriend, Justin Morgan (James Stewart) about her frustrations.

Will the situation change after Irene leaves Jasmine a heated voice message?

