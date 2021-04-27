Home and Away spoilers: Mackenzie Booth is rushed to hospital!

Mackenzie Booth is taken to Northern District Hospital on Home and Away after her shock collapse. Will her unborn baby survive?

It’s not looking good for Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) after her SHOCK collapse on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)…

Mac’s brother Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) starts to worry when he can’t get in touch with her.

Dean is alarmed when he stops by the farmhouse and finds pregnant Mac collapsed on the floor…

Mac is rushed to hospital for emergency surgery.

But it’s not looking good for Mac’s unborn baby…

Mac’s ex-boyfriend Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams) still doesn’t know that she is pregnant.

However, Ari and new girlfriend Mia Anderson (Anna Samson) unexpectedly bump into Dean at the hospital.

Put on the spot, will Dean reveal the truth?

Meanwhile, the future of the Surf Club still hangs in the balance.

Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) and his daughter Roo (Georgie Parker) go through the Surf Club accounts.

But it’s not looking good, since conwoman Susie McAllister did a runner with loads of money.

The Surf Club could now be taken to court over misappropriating funds!

Alf is furious and thinks it’s time president John Palmer (Shane Withington) faced the music.

But John has pulled a disappearing act.

Can he be convinced to return to the Bay and help sort out the crisis at the Club?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5



Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR