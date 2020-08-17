Home and Away spoilers: WHO does Mackenzie Booth see Tane flirt with?

Mackenzie is still trying to keep her secret feelings for Tane under wraps on Home and Away. But she's not impressed when he hooks-up with another woman!

Mackenzie Booth (played by Emily Weir) may soon regret giving Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) a job at her restaurant Salt on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

The dodgy dealer is not exactly reliable.

In fact, just as Tane is about to start his first shift at Salt, he finds himself flirting up a storm with new-gal-in-town, Amber (Madeleine Jevic) instead!

Mackenzie is not impressed when she catches Tane flirting instead of working.

But is the restaurant boss also secretly jealous, since she has forbidden feelings of her own for Tane, who happens to be the younger brother of her current lover, Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams)?

Meanwhile, Willow Harris (Sarah Roberts) has unexpectedly found herself on a girls’ night out with Amber.

Amber was ready to scratch her eyes out when she first arrived in Summer Bay, because of the tragic events that happened when they all used to hang out together in Mangrove River.

But now the ladies have put their differences aside, they have a blast reminiscing about the good old days.

But how will Willow react to the revelation that Amber slept with Willow’s ex-boyfriend, Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor)?

Elsewhere in the Bay, a nervous Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) invites girlfriend, Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) over for dinner at the Parata house.

But their date doesn’t quite go as planned when the teenagers are interrupted by Nikau’s uncle, Tane arriving home with a lady in tow, ready for a HOT night together!

But WHO does Tane hook-up with?

