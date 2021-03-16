Home and Away spoilers: Mackenzie Booth spies on Ari Parata!

Mackenzie Booth remains suspicious about the unresolved feelings between Ari and his ex, Mia. So she decides to spy on the pair on Home and Away...

Mackenzie Booth (played by Emily Weir) is reeling from Ari Parata’s (Rob Kipa-Williams) decision to put their relationship on hold on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)

When Mac sees Ari having a fun time on the beach with his ex, Mia Anderson (Anna Samson), she becomes suspicious again.

Ari wants some space to deal with his unresolved feelings for his ex, Mia.

But is there a chance he’s made-up his mind to get back together with Mia?

Later, Mac feels totally left out when she discovers Ari has arranged a family BBQ at the Parata house and not invited her.

So Mac decides to invite herself!

However, as she sneaks around the side of the Parata house, she sees Ari and Mia having a secret conversation.

Is the situation worse than Mac realised?

Will Ari soon dump Mac for Mia?

Meanwhile, Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) is in a spin after the return of his ex, Amber Simmons (Maddy Jevic).

Is there a chance he will get to see his son, Jai again?

However, the signs are not looking good when Dean and Amber have another argument.

Will Amber allow Dean back into his son’s life?

Elsewhere in the Bay, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) and Justin Morgan (James Stewart) are excited about their plans to go house hunting.

However, family friend Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) isn’t thrilled when she hears the couple are seeking the help of estate agent, Susie McAllister (Bridie Carter).

Irene has a hunch something’s not quite right with Susie.

And she’s not wrong!

Will Irene warn Leah and Justin about getting involved with sneaky snoop Susie?

