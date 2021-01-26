Home and Away spoilers: WHAT is Mackenzie Booth’s surprise idea?

With the threat of the gang still hanging over the Parata family on Home and Away, Mackenzie Booth may have an unexpected solution to the problem...

Ari Parata (played by Rob Kipa-Williams) and his younger brother, Tane (Ethan Browne) still have the threat of Paul (Jack Finsterer) and the gang hanging over their heads on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)

Ari’s girlfriend, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) is getting fed-up of the ongoing tension and announces she’s thought of a way she can help settle the drug debt to the gang.

However, when Mackenzie shares her plan to sell her flash sportscar to Paul to pay off the debt, Ari strictly forbids her to get involved. It’s too dangerous!

But restaurant boss, Mackenzie has other ideas and secretly calls Paul to organise a meet-up…

Meanwhile, Justin Morgan (James Stewart) is still in hospital after his collapse at baby Grace’s birthday party.

Having lost all sensation in his legs, Justin fears he may never walk again and takes out his frustrations on his shocked girlfriend, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou).

Elsewhere, Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) finds himself caught-in-the-middle when both Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) and her estranged husband, John Palmer (Shane Withington) corner the lad for advice after matching with each other on a dating app.

But little does John know, Marilyn accidentally matched with him and isn’t interested in going on a date!

Will John get his hopes up and set himself up for heartbreak?



