Home and Away spoilers: Will Maggie Astoni confess ALL?

Determined to see the back of blackmailer Marco, will Maggie Astoni pluck up the courage to tell hubby Ben her secret on Home and Away?

Maggie Astoni (played by Kestie Morassi) does not want her husband, Ben (Rohan Nichol) to discover she had a fling with his brother, Marco (Tim Walter) years ago on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Marco has promised to keep quiet about the affair, but only if Maggie helps convince Ben to invest money in Marco’s new business venture.

In today’s episode of the Aussie soap, Ben is on the verge of signing the investment paperwork.

However, Maggie is furious about the turn of events and disgusted with herself for giving into Marco’s blackmail demands.

Determined to send Marco packing from Summer Bay, Maggie decides the time has come to tell Ben the truth!

But can she go through with it and reveal the SHOCK secret that could shake-up her marriage?

Meanwhile, Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) is feeling mortified after confessing her feelings for Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo).

Things didn’t exactly happen the way Bella was hoping and now the teenager is convinced she has messed things up with Nikau.

Or has she?

Elsewhere, Gemma Parata (Bree Peters) is still feeling guilty about the trouble her family have caused between John Palmer (Shane Withington) and his wife, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons).

But will her attempt to apologise to John fall on deaf ears as he continues to feel bitter about everything that has happened?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5