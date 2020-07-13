Home and Away spoilers: Maggie Astoni wants to LEAVE Summer Bay!

After another run-in with both Ben and Gemma on Home and Away, Maggie Astoni decides enough is enough and makes a BIG decision...

Maggie Astoni (played by Kestie Morassi) is still feeling hurt and humiliated over the discovery her estranged husband, Ben (Rohan Nichol) had a quick fling with Gemma Parata (Bree Peters) on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Even though Ben and Gemma have now decided to remain just good friends, and Ben has tried to apologise for hurting Maggie’s feelings, she is still keeping her distance.

However, when Maggie sees Ben and Gemma share a tender moment together on the balcony outside Salt, she completely gets the wrong idea and storms off!

Deciding enough is enough, Maggie decides it’s time for a fresh start and applies for a school job transfer out of Summer Bay!

Meanwhile, policeman Colby Thorne (Tim Franklin) is still reeling from Gemma’s refusal to give voluntary fingerprints.

Colby points out that he is just trying to eliminate her as a suspect in the break-in at the Diner, since she works there part-time.

But suspect or not, Gemma makes it very clear she does NOT consent to finger printing. She won’t be helping Colby with his police enquiries!

Elsewhere, Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) is relieved he has convinced his terminally-ill dad, Evan Slater (Cameron Daddo) to stick around in Summer Bay.

However, when Evan senses Ryder is prepared to put his life on hold to care for him during his dying days, tensions arise…

