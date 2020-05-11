Home and Away spoilers: Can Maggie Astoni change Marco’s mind?

Maggie Astoni tries to reason with Marco over his blackmail demands on Home and Away. But is Marco about to show his nasty side?

Maggie Astoni (played by Kestie Morassi) is still reeling from her brother-in-law, Marco's (Tim Walter) attempt to blackmail her over their secret past.

Marco wants Maggie to convince his brother and her husband, Ben (Rohan Nichol) to invest in his new business venture.

But if Maggie doesn’t help Marco get what he want, he may have no choice but to tell Ben what happened between them 20 years ago!

Maggie tries to appeal to Marco’s compassion by telling him about the terrible time Ben has had and his battle with depression.

However, Marco appears to have a score to settle with Maggie over what happened between them and he’s not backing down…

Meanwhile, Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) is in a spin over the possibility she could be pregnant by her late husband, Robbo!

Hospital nurse Jasmine wants to share the happy news with her friend and work colleague, Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee).

However, just as Jasmine is about to reveal all to Tori, things take an emotional turn at the Morgan house…

Elsewhere, Justin Morgan (James Stewart) and his girlfriend, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) appear to have got things back on track, after Leah snapped over Justin’s overprotective behaviour ever since her kidnap ordeal.

But it looks like it will be Leah’s turn to support Justin after the ashes of his late younger brother, Mason are delivered…

