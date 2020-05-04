Home and Away spoilers: Will Maggie Astoni’s secret be REVEALED?

With Ben and his estranged brother Marco close to making amends on Home and Away, Maggie Astoni is worried her past connection to Marco will be exposed...

Maggie Astoni (played by Kestie Morassi) is reeling from her brother-in-law Marco’s (Tim Walter) threat to reveal the details of their SECRET past on Home and Away (1:15pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Maggie definitely doesn’t want her husband and Marco’s brother, Ben (Rohan Nichol) discovering the truth.

With the estranged brothers on the verge of ending their long-time feud, will Marco still risk his reunion with Ben by dropping the bombshell during Ben’s birthday celebrations?

Meanwhile, John Palmer (Shane Withington) is feeling down-in-the-dumps after seeing his wife, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) enjoy the company of Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams).

Determined to save their marriage, John tries to convince Marilyn to take him back.

But does she still feel the same way about John?

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, teenager Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) is puzzled as to why Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) suddenly seems to be avoiding her.

She’s left reeling when Nikau reveals he know what happened between Bella and her internet stalker, Tommy, and tells her he has been trying to give her some space.

Bella connects the dots and realises there is only ONE person who could have told Nikau the truth about Tommy.

And that person had better watch out when Bella goes on the warpath to tell them to mind their own business!

