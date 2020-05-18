Home and Away spoilers: Maggie Astoni’s SHOCK confession…

How will Ben react when his wife, Maggie Astoni, finally comes clean about what happened between her and his brother Marco on Home and Away?

Maggie Astoni (played by Kestie Morassi) is determined to stop her husband, Ben (Rohan Nichol) from investing money in his brother, Marco’s (Tim Walter) dodgy business venture on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

However, if Maggie is going to expose scheming Marco’s blackmail attempt, she must come clean with Ben and tell him that she and Marco had a one-night stand years ago.

But when Maggie finally plucks up the courage to tell Ben the truth, she’s left wondering if she’s made a terrible mistake after he storms off…

Meanwhile, Ben and Maggie’s daughter, Ziggy (Sophie Dillman) finds herself caught in the crossfire when she discovers the reason behind a BIG beach bust-up between Ben and Marco.

When Marco lets slip that Maggie was expecting a baby soon after their fling, Ziggy does the maths and comes-up with a SHOCK result… could uncle Marco really be her dad?

Elsewhere in the Bay, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) and her husband, John Palmer (Shane Withington) meet for a heart-to-heart over their marriage troubles.

When Marilyn explains the real reason she decided to help Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams) and his family, will John finally accept Marilyn’s friendship with his arch-rival, Ari?

Meanwhile, Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) is buzzing after revealing the happy news she is pregnant with her late husband Robbo’s baby.

But as Jasmine tries to juggle a busy shift at the hospital with opening up the gym at the same time, her friend and colleague, Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee) becomes worried for her welfare.

Could it all be too much for Jasmine?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5