Home and Away spoilers: Will Maggie and Ben Astoni BREAK-UP?

It's not looking good for the future of Maggie Astoni and Ben's marriage on Home and Away. The troubled couple reach a BIG decision...

Ben Astoni (played by Rohan Nichol) seems unwilling to forgive or forget about his wife, Maggie’s (Kestie Morassi) one-night stand with his brother, Marco years ago on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Maggie has been desperately trying to get their marriage back on track.

But with Ben still unable to move on from what has happened, it seems the couple have reached a dead end.

With sadness, they realise it is time for them to officially separate…

Elsewhere, Ben and Maggie’s daughter, Ziggy (Sophie Dillman) breezes through her final mechanics exam.

But her joy is short-lived when Ben breaks the family news and Ziggy discovers one of her parents will be moving out of the family farmhouse…

Meanwhile, Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee) and Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) get together and try to convince Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) to stick around in Summer Bay.

Jasmine begins to realise she did overstep the mark by taking Tori’s baby daughter, Grace, without permission – and lying to friend, Marilyn at the same time.

However, while it looks like Jasmine may have changed her mind about leaving town, Tori’s protective brother, Justin (James Stewart) is not at all happy about the situation.

WHY is Justin so angry?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5