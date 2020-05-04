Home and Away spoilers: What is Maggie and Marco Astoni’s SECRET?

Will the rift between Ben Astoni and his estranged brother, Marco, be healed on Home and Away? And WHY doesn't Maggie want Marco to stick around?

Just as Ben Astoni’s (played by Rohan Nichol) birthday party is about to get underway, the Astoni house has been plunged into chaos and conflict, caused by the unexpected arrival of Ben’s estranged brother, Marco (Tim Walter) on Home and Away (1:15pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

For reasons unknown, Ben and Marco had a BIG falling out years earlier. As far as Ben is concerned, Marco can get lost… and stay gone!

However, Ben’s daughter, Ziggy (Sophie Dillman) is curious to find out more about her long-lost uncle, Marco, and sets out to convince Ben to give his brother another chance.

But meanwhile, Ben’s wife, Maggie (Kestie Morassi) would be happier to see the back of Marco.

WHAT is the secret connection between Maggie and Marco, that neither of them want Ben to discover?

Elsewhere in the Bay, things are awkward between Justin Morgan (James Stewart) and his girlfriend, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou), after she rejected his attempts to get intimate.

Justin knows it could be a long road to recovery for Leah, who is still getting over her ordeal of being held captive by the disturbed Douglas.

Can Justin find a way to convince Leah he is fully committed to their relationship, for better or worse?

Meanwhile, John Palmer (Shane Withington) reluctantly agrees to attend Ben’s birthday party in the hope of catching up with wife, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons).

However, when John sees the way Marilyn is enjoying the company of Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams), it confirms his fears that he could be slowly losing his wife…

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5