Home and Away spoilers: Marilyn Chambers gets DIVORCE papers!

It looks like there's no going back for Marilyn Chambers and estranged hubby John, when she is served divorce papers on Home and Away...

Marilyn Chambers (played by Emily Symons) got a SHOCK when she found out her husband, John Palmer (Shane Withington) is now living with Susie McAllister (Bridie Carter) on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

On today’s episode of the Aussie soap, Marilyn is not impressed when she witnesses a showdown between John, Susie and Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher).

Scheming Susie is annoyed that Alf still hasn’t signed over control of the Surf Club to John.

Susie pushes John to confront Alf… and things get heated!

But when Marilyn later challenges John over his behaviour, Susie is not happy.

She decides to teach Marilyn a lesson…

While snooping through John’s personal files again, Susie finds John’s unserved divorce papers.

Marilyn is left reeling when wicked Susie delivers the divorce papers in person!

Meanwhile, Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) is enjoying the blossoming romance between her and Lewis Hayes (Luke Arnold).

She has removed her wedding ring and is finally ready to move on with a new relationship after the death of her husband, Robbo.

Things are looking-up when Lewis whisks Jasmine off for a romantic picnic!

Elsewhere, Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) tries to do some damage control.

Amber Simmons (Maddy Jevic) is ready to pack her bags again and take their son, Jai (River Jarvis) with her.

Willow Harris (Sarah Roberts) steps in to try and convince Amber to give Dean another chance.

Will Amber accept that she is overreacting?

ALSO, Justin Morgan (James Stewart) and Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) anxiously wait to find out if their offer has been accepted.

Will the couple soon be the owners of their dream home?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR