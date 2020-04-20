Home and Away spoilers: Marilyn Chambers gets SHOCK ultimatum!

Marilyn Chambers is shocked to discover hubby John has snooped into the past of the Parata's on Home and Away. But she's about to get another unwelcome surprise...

John Palmer (played by Shane Withington) is confident he now has the evidence he needs to send the Parata family packing on Home and Away (1:15pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

John has uncovered a SHOCK secret from the family’s past. But what?

Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) is stunned when she discovers what John has been up to.

But he made it very clear he wasn’t happy when she first invited homeless Ari Parata (Rob Kippa-Williams), his teenage nephew Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) and Nikau’s mum Gemma (Bree Peters) to move into the Palmer house.

How will Marilyn react when John drops an ultimatum: either the Parata family find somewhere else to live… or he will!

Meanwhile, Ari still hasn’t had any luck finding a job.

Determined to support his family, Ari puts pressure on Dr Alex Neilson (Zoe Ventoura) to give him the medical all-clear which will help his job search.

Not convinced that Ari is back to being fighting fit after the accident he had while working on a construction site, will Alex grant him his wish?

Elsewhere, Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) is starting to feel like a third wheel as friend Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) gets closer with new-lad-in-town, Nikau.

After a heart-to-heart with Nikau about her future at Summer Bay High, Bella comes to a SUPRISE decision and breaks the news to startled teachers Maggie Astoni (Kestie Morassi) and Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker)…

WHAT has Bella decided she’s going to do?

Home and Away continues every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 1:15pm

on Channel 5