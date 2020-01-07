Home and Away spoilers: What’s wrong with Marilyn Chambers?

Marilyn Chambers is not her usual bubbly self on Home and Away. Will husband John Palmer notice something is troubling her?

With foster daughter Raffy Morrison having moved to Melbourne and stepson Jett Palmer living in the city, Marilyn Chambers (played by Emily Symons) is having trouble adjusting to an empty house on Home and Away (1:15pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

With Marilyn’s husband, John Palmer (Shane Withington) busy with Surf Club business, Marilyn finds herself home alone.

And after an emotional phone call with Raffy, Marilyn is left feeling even more alone. Is it all getting too much for poor Maz?

Meanwhile, the Astoni family have been celebrating the good news that all charges against Ben (Rohan Nichol) have been dropped, after the drugs smuggling scandal that forced his surf board business to shutdown.

Now a free man again, Ben decides to re-open his business at the Surf Club.

But still in a fragile state with his on-going mental health problems, is Ben up to the challenge and pressure of running Ben’s Boards again?

Elsewhere, Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) is feeling the pressure too, as he struggles to juggle his shifts at restaurant Salt with surf lessons and wanting to help Ben get the business up and running.

Something has got to give and Dean’s sister Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) has an UNEXPECTED solution to his problem. But what is it?

