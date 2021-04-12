Home and Away spoilers: Martha Stewart is held CAPTIVE!

Martha Stewart finds herself in danger when she is held captive by her desperate son Kieran on Home and Away! Will Alf and Roo find her in time?

Martha Stewart (played by Belinda Giblin) finds herself in peril at the hands of her angry son, Kieran Baldivis (Rick Donald) on Home and Away

Martha is terrified when Kieran holds her captive.

He is desperate for alcohol and money and becomes more aggressive by the moment…

Will Martha’s husband Alf (Ray Meagher) and daughter Roo (Georgie Parker) find her before something TERRIBLE happens?

Meanwhile, Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams) remains in a coma after the hit-and-run.

Dr Christian Green (Ditch Davey) questions his own judgement with Ari’s condition not improving.

Christian’s fiancee, Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee) tries to reassure him that he is a brilliant surgeon.

But Ari’s family has started to fear the worst as he remains in a critical condition.

Taking advantage of the situation, nurse Lewis Hayes (Luke Arnold) slips into Ari’s hospital room.

He is still determined to ruin Christian’s reputation as payback for what happened to Lewis’s wife, Anna.

And now, Lewis has sinister plans for helpless Ari…

Elsewhere, John Palmer (Shane Withington) is in a terrible state after the accidental drink spiking the night before.

Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) is suspicious when John’s girlfriend, Susie McAllister (Bridie Carter) does not want to call a doctor.

As Irene thinks back to the night before, she starts to suspect Susie put something in her wine and John drank it by mistake!

Can Irene find a way to expose Susie’s wicked scheming?

