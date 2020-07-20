Home and Away spoilers: Medical EMERGENCY for Evan Slater?

After things take a turn for the worse for Evan Slater, the dying dad makes a BIG decision about his future in Summer Bay on Home and Away...

Ryder Jackson (played by Lukas Radovich) is making the most of the time he has left with his terminally-ill dad, Evan Slater (Cameron Daddo) on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Evan has agreed to move into Summer Bay House with Ryder, his granddad Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) and Alf’s daughter, Roo (Georgie Parker) for his remaining days.

However, when Evan’s health suddenly takes another turn for the worst and he has trouble breathing, it pushes him to make a BIG decision.

Not wanting to put Ryder through the heartbreak of seeing him deteriorate further, Evan confides in Roo that he has decided to leave Summer Bay…

How will Ryder react to the news?

Meanwhile, as the investigation into the break-in at the Diner continues, policeman Colby Thorne (Tim Franklin) is still suspicious of the Parata family, given their history with the law.

After Colby reveals he is keeping an eye on Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams), Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) reckons Colby is eyeing the WRONG suspect.

But will Colby drop his suspicions about the Parata family?

Elsewhere, Maggie Astoni (Kestie Morassi) and her husband, Ben (Rohan Nichol) are anxiously awating the chance to tell their daughter, Ziggy (Sophie Dillman) about their BIG decision.

Trouble is, Ziggy has taken-off on a romantic roadtrip with boyfriend, Dean.

Convinced that her parents’ marriage is definitely over, stubborn Ziggy is in no hurry to return home to hear the news in person!

But are Maggie and Ben planning to reveal something quite different?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5