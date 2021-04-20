Home and Away spoilers: More BAD news for Justin and Leah…

Justin and Leah are devastated at the news conwoman Susie has done a runner with their life savings on Home and Away. WHAT will they do now?

Justin Morgan (played by James Stewart) and Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) can’t believe what has happened on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Susie McAllister has fled the Bay with Justin and Leah’s life savings, along with the Surf Club funds!

The police report that Susie (or whatever her real name is) has disappeared.

Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) wonders who else conwoman Susie ripped off.

Justin and Leah are shellshocked that their money has been stolen and their dream of buying a home has been crushed.

WHAT will the couple do now?

Meanwhile, John Palmer (Shane Withington) is devastated over everything that has happened.

He feels terrible he was fooled by Susie who just used him to put her wicked plans into action.

John makes a BIG decision about his role as Surf Club President…

Elsewhere, Jai Simmons (River Jarvis) wants his dad Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) to win the upcoming surf competiton.

Dean is determined to win the first prize of a family holiday to Movie World.

But it turns out the surf competition is just another of Susie’s money-making scams.

It may have to be cancelled!

Should Dean and Amber Simmons (Maddy Jevic) risk upsetting Jai with the bad news?

Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) and Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett) are undecided over when to reveal the news about their relationship.

Ryder wants to choose the right moment to tell their friends and family.

But his good intentions are ruined when Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) accidentally catches the pair kissing on the balcony at Salt!

Ryder and Chloe are left reeling when Nikau storms off!

