Home and Away spoilers: The Morgan family say goodbye to Mason…

It's an emotional day for Justin, Tori and Leah as they gather to scatter Mason's ashes on Home and Away. Can Justin deal with his grief?

There’s an emotional goodbye for the Morgan family in today’s episode of Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings) when they gather to scatter Mason’s ashes.

But the occasion is all too much for Justin Morgan (played by James Stewart), who breaks down over the tragic death of his younger brother, Mason, who was shot dead in the hospital siege earlier this year.

Justin’s girlfriend, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) is still recovering from her own recent kidnap ordeal.

But can Leah, along with Justin’s grieving sister, Tori (Penny McNamee) find the strength to help Justin?

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, gym manager Willow Harris (Sarah Roberts) has been in a terrible mood ever since her break-up with girlfriend, Alex Neilson, who left the Bay to start a new job in Queensland.

Fed-up with the way Willow is snapping at everyone, her friend and ex-boyfriend, Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) decides to have a word with her.

But things don’t go well when some harsh home truths are dished out in both directions!

Are Willow and Dean heading for another BIG bust-up?

Meanwhile, Maggie Astoni (Kestie Morassi) confides in friend Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) about what happened between her and Marco (Tim Walter) all those years ago.

Maggie’s guilty conscience is getting the better of her as she continues to lie to husband Ben (Rohan Nichol).

If Maggie wants to see the back of blackmailing Marco, should she pluck up the courage to tell Ben the truth?

