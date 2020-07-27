Home and Away spoilers: Will Nikau Parata get caught by the police?

Nikau Parata could be in BIG trouble after stealing Tori's car along with her baby daughter Grace on Home and Away! WHAT will the frantic teenager do?

Nikau Parata (played by Kawakawa Fox-Reo) has gone on the run… and accidentally “kidnapped” Tori Morgan’s (Penny McNamee) baby daughter, Grace at the same time on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)…

Afraid that he is going to be somehow linked to the recent break-in at the Diner, teenager Nikau has done a runner and stolen Tori’s car as a getaway vehicle, unaware baby Grace is in the backseat!

While frantic Tori reports the crime down at the police station, Nikau gets the shock of his life when he discovers he has a backseat passenger.

Suddenly realising he has made a terrible mistake which could land him in even BIGGER trouble, the teenager calls his uncle Tane (Ethan Browne) for emergency help.

Can Tane think-up a plan to cover Nikau’s tracks and return Grace safely home?

Meanwhile, will policeman Colby Thorne (Tim Franklin) make a connection between the carjacking and his plans to do a police line-up to help catch the culprit who broke into the Diner?

With his suspicions already raised against the Parata family, will Colby make another unannounced house visit and discover Nikau has gone on the run?

