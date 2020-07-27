Home and Away spoilers: Will Nikau Parata CONFESS to his crime?

Is the net closing in on the Parata family on Home and Away? Colby questions Nikau over the carjacking. Will the teenager confess?

Colby Thorne (played by Tim Franklin) has ordered Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) and his teenage nephew, Nikaua (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) down to the police station for questioning on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Are the pair about to get busted for the carjacking and accidental kidnap of Tori Morgan’s (Penny McNamee) baby daughter, Grace?

Colby is suspicious there’s a connection between the recent break-in at the Diner and the carjacking.

The policeman seems determined to find a member of the Parata family guilty of the crimes.

While Tane and his older brother, Ari (Rob Kipa-Williams) wait outside the room, Colby questions Nikau and tries to pressure him to confess to stealing Tori’s car!

Will nervous Nikau crack under pressure and admit his crime?

Meanwhile, Tori is thrilled to have been reunited with Grace after SOMEONE mysteriously left the baby on the doorstep outside the Morgan house.

However, her relief is short-lived when Grace’s stepmum, Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) storms over to the house and questions why Tori left Grace unattended in the car in the first place?

Jasmine appears unsympathetic that doctor Tori was helping stroke patient, John Palmer (Shane Withington) at the time of the carjacking and appears to blame Tori for everything that happened!

Unknown to either Tori or her brother, Justin (James Stewart), Jasmine decides to seek legal advice about her parental rights over Grace…

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, Gemma Parata (Bree Peters) decides the time has come to spread the ashes of her late husband, Mikaere.

Gemma wants to do it in New Zealand.

How will Ari, Tane and Nikau react to the news of a family adventure back in their homeland?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5