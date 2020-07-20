Home and Away spoilers: Nikau Parata goes on the run!

As policeman Colby orders a search of the Parata house on Home and Away, teenager Nikau panics and decides to flee the Bay...

Colby Thorne (played by Tim Franklin) orders a search of the Parata family’s house. But the move sees him clash with ex-girlfriend, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

After finding an incriminating item of clothing at the Parata house, policeman Colby is more convinced than ever that a member of the family was involved with the recent break-in at the Diner.

However, Colby is in for a suprise when his ex-girlfriend, Mackenzie gives prime suspect, Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams) an alibi for the night of the break-in!

Colby cautions Mackenzie about the consequences of making a false statement. But Mackenzie insists Ari was with her ALL night.

Ari and his younger brother, Tane (Ethan Browne) begin to wonder if Colby has a personal vendetta against the family because of Ari’s relationship with Mackenzie.

Are they right?

Meanwhile, it’s all too much for Ari and Tane’s teenage nephew, Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo).

Remembering the family’s previous encounters with the police, Nikau panics and decides to do a runner… with SHOCK consequences…

Elsewhere in the Bay, John Palmer (Shane Withington) and his wife, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) are both still getting used to their new living arrangement.

Family friend, Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) senses tension between the pair when he pops round for a visit.

Was it such a good idea for Marilyn to offer to become John’s full-time carer following his stroke?

