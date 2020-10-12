Bella Nixon needs some distance from big brother Colby on Home and Away. How will she react to an unexpected offer from boyfriend, Nikau?

Bella Nixon (played by Courtney Miller) is afraid her big brother Colby Thorne’s (Tim Franklin) current reckless behaviour is going to land him behind bars on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:0opm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Colby has been warned by his close friends to end his secret affair with Taylor Rosetta (Annabelle Stephenson), the wife of police detective, Angelo (Luke Jacobz) – who happens to be investigating the murder of Colby and Bella’s violent dad, Ross Nixon.

So Bella is shocked when she spies Colby and Taylor having a very intense and intimate conversation…

Once again, Colby refuses to listen to reason that his actions are going to backfire on him.

Unable to handle any more of Colby’s reckless behaviour, Bella turns to her boyfriend, Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) for support.

But Bella is in for a BIG surprise when Nikau offers an unexpected solution to her problem with Colby. But WHAT?

Meanwhile, Taylor is conflicted especially after she discovers more people have discovered the truth about her affair with Colby.

Will Taylor pull the plug on her affair with Colby? Can she remain loyal to unsuspecting husband, Angelo?

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) is overjoyed when boyfriend, Justin Morgan (James Stewart) appears to be recovering well after the surgery.

Is Justin ready for the challenge of his first walk, after his fears he might never walk again?

