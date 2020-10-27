Home and Away spoilers: Is it ALL over between Ari Parata and Mac Booth?

It's not looking good for Ari Parata and Mackenzie after THAT huge bust-up on Home and Away. To make matters worse, Tane wants to QUIT his job at Salt!

Mackenzie Booth (played by Emily Weir) is devastated after her break-up with boyfriend, Ari Parata (Rob Kipa Williams) on Home and Away.

The restaurant manager really didn’t think things would take such a turn.

But now here she is, with a broken heart and scoffing her way through a container of ice cream!

Mac is tempted to send Ari a message, asking for a peace talk. But will he want to hear her out?

Meanwhile, the fallout between Ari and Mac has impacted on his relationship with his younger brother, Tane (Ethan Browne).

Fed up of being caught between all the relationship drama, Tane decides he can no longer work for Mac at her restaurant, Salt, and announces he is QUITTING!

Meanwhile, things are looking-up for Justin Morgan (James Stewart), who is on the mend after his back surgery.

Justin is enjoying spending some quality time with girlfriend, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou).

The couple invite mechanic Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) over to dinner as a thank-you for taking charge at Justin’s garage while he’s been out of action.

But Ziggy is secretly alarmed when she discovers Justin doesn’t plan to return to work anytime soon!

Will she be able to stay on top of things working on her own? Or is it time they hired a new car mechanic?

Elsewhere, it looks like Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) could be hitting the road again when he receives an invitation from his wife, Martha (Belinda Giblin) to join her in Marimbula.

But with Alf’s grandson, Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) still dealing with his grief over the death of his dad, Evan, will Alf decide this isn’t the right time to be going away?

Home and Away continues weekdays