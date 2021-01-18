Home and Away spoilers: Owen Slater returns to Summer Bay!

Will Roo confront Owen when he returns to the Bay on today's episode of Home and Away? WHY has she been avoiding him since their trip?

So it seems things didn’t go quite as planned for Roo Stewart (played by Georgie Parker) and Owen Slater (Cameron Daddo) during their recent trip away together on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Roo returned to the Bay alone and has been doing her best to avoid answering any awkward questions about Owen.

However, it looks like the truth could be revealed when Owen returns to town sending Roo into a spin!

Roo finally comes clean to friend, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) about what happened during their trip, which caused her to run out in the middle of the night and return home.

So what will happen when Roo and Owen come face-to-face again?

Meanwhile, Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) and his wife, Martha (Belinda Giblin) are still at odds over her decision not to sell her home in Merimbula and permanently move to Summer Bay.

Alf is convinced Martha is keeping her home because she doesn’t trust their marriage will last.

So in an effort to prove he is fully committed to their marriage, Alf makes Martha a SURPRISE and unexpected offer!

But what is it?

Elsewhere, Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee) is still disappointed by the lack of passion between her and Christian Green (Ditch Davey) in the bedroom, when the overworked neurosurgeon fell asleep!

When Christian wakes-up full clothed he realises what a passion killer he has been and is determined to make things up to Tori.

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5