Home and Away spoilers: The Parata brothers CONFRONT Paul

Tane and Ari Parata head off to confront Paul and his gang on Home and Away. But will Paul stay true to his word and release Nikau, Bella, Ryder and Chloe?

Tane (played by Ethan Browne) and Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams) thought they had seen the last of Paul (Jack Finsterer) and his gang on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

But the brothers are shocked to discover that Paul and his cronies are holding their nephew Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) hostage!

Paul claims he will free Nikau, Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller), Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) and Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett) in exchange for Tane and Ari.

As the brothers drive to the meeting point, they are unsure what they are in for.

Paul is clearly out for payback after his last encounter with the pair and their River Boy mates.

As things threaten to turn violent, will everyone make it out alive?

Back in the Bay, there’s panic when folks realise that Nikau, Bella, Ryder and Chloe are all missing.

When Mia Anderson (Anna Samson) discovers her ex, Ari has managed to put her daughter, Chloe in danger, she is not happy!

Mia is furious that Ari is involved in the kind of dodgy dealings that got him sent to prison before.

Not wanting Chloe to be placed in any more danger, Mia packs up their belongings at the Caravan Park.

She warns Ari not to contact them again!

Has Ari’s short-lived reunion with Mia and Chloe just come to an abrupt end?

Elsewhere, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) still hasn’t told ex-boyfriend, Ari that she is pregnant.

Will she get the chance to reveal her BIG news before something terrible happens?

ALSO, Martha Stewart (Belinda Giblin) is still desperate to make contact with her son, Kieran Baldivis (Rick Donald).

While her family are distracted by all the drama of the kidnapping, Martha disappears off to meet “Kieran” on the Pier.

However, family friend Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) notices Martha having a conversation with herself.

Is Irene about to discover the truth about the non-existent Kieran and Martha’s mental illness?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR