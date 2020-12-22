Home and Away spoilers: PASSION for Tori Morgan and Christian Green!

Things HOT up between Tori Morgan and Christian at the hospital on Home and Away. However, Jasmine still does not approve of the romance...

Despite their squabbles at the hospital, doctors Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee) and Christian Green (Ditch Davey) cannot deny their feelings for each other on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

On today’s episode of the Aussie soap, Tori and Christian get hot and heavy in her office!

However, not everyone is a fan of their blossoming romance…

Hospital colleague, Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) still has her issues with the charming Dr Green.

But how will Jasmine react when Christian challenges the nurse about her frosty attitude towards him?

Meanwhile, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) is recovering in hospital after surgery.

However, after briefly living life on the straight and narrow, it seems Tane has landed himself in BIG trouble again…

Tane secretly confides in his teenage nephew, Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) about the van of stolen goods and his run-in with drug dealers in the city.

And then Tane receives a threatening message from the drug dealers…

Elsewhere, Justin Morgan (James Stewart) begins his first round of radiotherapy.

But he and girlfriend, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) remain aware he has a long road ahead of him, with no guaranteed results…

