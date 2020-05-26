Home and Away spoilers: WHO’S the daddy?… paternity test results arrive!

It's the moment of truth for the Astoni family on Home and Away. The paternity tests arrive... WHO is Ziggy's biological dad?

Ziggy Astoni’s (played by Sophie Dillman) world has been turned upside down since she discovered there’s a possibility her long-lost uncle Marco (Tim Walter) might actually be her biological dad on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Ben Astoni (Rohan Nichol) doesn’t seem to want to face the fact he might not be Ziggy’s dad after all.

And everyone is hating on Ben’s wife, Maggie (Kestie Morassi) because of her one-night stand with Marco all those years ago.

What a mess!

With Maggie in everyone’s bad books, she is hoping the arrival of the paternity test results will finally fix everything… one way or another.

But what will the test results reveal? WHO is Ziggy’s father: Ben or his hated brother, Marco?

Meanwhile, Colby Thorne (Tim Franklin) and his ex-girlfriend, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) seem to be back in a good place again.

Mackenzie has been drawn back to Colby because of all the drama he is currently going through involving his teenage sister, Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller).

However, Mackenzie’s new lover, Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams) isn’t exactly pleased to see the ex-lovers sharing a moment together down at the gym.

But when Ari puts Mackenzie on the spot about her feelings for the Summer Bay copper, what will she reveal?

Could this be the end of Ari and Mackenzie’s short-lived fling?

Elsewhere, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) finds decorating baby Grace’s nursery at the Morgan house is the perfect project to take her mind off her recent kidnap ordeal.

Will Leah and Justin’s romance finally have a chance to blossom again?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5