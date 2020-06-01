Home and Away spoilers: Pregnancy SHOCKER for Jasmine Delaney!

Jasmine Delaney goes for her first baby ultrasound on Home and Away. But the mum-to-be is left reeling from a startling discovery...

Jasmine Delaney (played by Sam Frost) has finally broken the news to her in-laws, Ian and Wendy Shaw that she is pregnant with their late son Ryan’s (aka Robbo) baby on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Just as Jasmine is preparing for her first baby ultrasound, Wendy Shaw (Amanda Muggleton) makes a surprise visit to the Bay to see her grandbaby, Grace, and reunite with Jasmine for the first time since Robbo’s funeral.

With both Wendy and work colleague, Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee) by her side for support, Jasmine goes to the hospital for her ultrasound.

But everyone in the room is left reeling when the Ultra-Sound Technician makes a SHOCK discovery…

Elsewhere in the Bay, Ben Astoni (Rohan Nichol) confides in surfing buddy, Justin Morgan (James Stewart) about his troubled marriage to Maggie (Kestie Morassi).

Ben’s troublesome brother, Marco may have left town, but Ben is still unsure he can forgive Maggie for her one-night stand with Marco all those years ago.

While Maggie is still attempting to reconcile their differences, it seems Ben is ready to move out of the family farmhouse…

Meanwhile, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) kicks-off at boyfriend, Justin when he appears sympathetic to Maggie cheating on Ben.

Could Leah be taking the resentment she still feels towards her cheating ex-husband, Zac MacGuire (remember him?) out on Justin?

