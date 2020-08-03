Home and Away spoilers: The pressure builds against the Parata family

After Tane faces-off against policeman Colby on Home and Away, will the Parata men plan payback on Colby for sabotaging their trip to New Zealand?

The Parata men are still reeling from the SHOCK turn of events at the aiport after policeman Colby Thorne (played by Tim Franklin) put a travel ban on their passports on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings.)

Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) is in despair now his mum, Gemma, who passed through passport control without a problem, is back home in New Zealand.

With Colby still considering Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams), his younger brother, Tane (Ethan Browne) and their nephew, Nikau as suspects in the recent break-in at the Diner and the theft of Tori Morgan’s (Penny McNamee) car, the pressure is building on Nikau.

But after the teenager locks himself away in his bedroom, a friend appears in the shape of Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller), who goes against her big brother Colby’s wishes to go and see Nikau.

Meanwhile, robbed of their chance to join Gemma in New Zealand to pay their respects to Gemma’s late husband, Mikaere, Ari and Tane devise a spiritual plan to honour the memory of their other brother, Mikaere.

Elsewhere in town, Maggie Astoni (Kestie Morassi) and her husband, Ben (Rohan Nichol) are busy planning their BIG move from Summer Bay to Italy.

Everything is moving super-fast.

The couple’s daughter, Ziggy (Sophie Dillman) is sad when she discovers Maggie and Ben will be leaving the NEXT day!

But as they prepare to pack-up, Maggie and Ben have a SUPRISE offer for Ziggy and her boyfriend, Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor).

But WHAT is it?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5