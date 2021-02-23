Home and Away spoilers: Prison SHOCK for Bella Nixon and Dean Thompson

Bella Nixon and Dean Thompson are in for a SHOCK when they attempt to visit Bella's brother, Colby Thorne in prison on Home and Away...

Bella Nixon (played by Courtney Miller) is desperate to visit her big brother, Colby Thorne (Tim Franklin) in prison on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Bella has been left fearing the worst, since Colby landed in hospital after being beaten-up behind bars.

When news reaches Bella that Colby has recovered enough to be released back with the other inmates, she’s terrified the ex-policeman will come under attack again.

She convinces Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) to visit the prison with her, to check everything’s OK with Colby.

But when Bella and Dean reach the prison gates they are in for a SHOCK when a prison guard refuses them entry!

But WHY?

Meanwhile, things are still rather awkward between Justin Morgan (James Stewart) and his girlfriend, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou).

The couple had a massive row after they disagreed over Justin’s sister, Tori’s (Penny McNamee) whirlwind romance and engagement with Christian Green (Ditch Davey).

Justin and Leah can’t seem to move past their opposite views on marriage.

Since Leah has been married THREE times now, could it be that getting married again is not something she wants.

Can Justin accept Leah’s views? Or is he looking for a more permanent commitment from her?

Down at Northern District Hospital, Christian is left reeling when one of his post-op patients dies unexpectedly.

But why doesn’t nurse, Lewis Hayes (Luke Arnold) seem surprised?

Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) becomes increasingly worried, when Lewis once again warns her that they need to keep a close eye on Christian.

Is Lewis just being paranoid? Or is there really something shady about Dr Christian Green?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR