Home and Away spoilers: Robbo is STRESSED-OUT with baby Grace

It's all getting a bit much for Robbo being a single dad on Home and Away. But it seems he's still too proud to ask for help with baby Grace

While Tori Morgan’s life still hangs in the balance in hospital, Robbo (played by Jake Ryan) has been left holding the baby on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

However, despite offers of help with baby Grace from the Morgan family and his own wife Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost), Robbo still insists on acting like a single dad. And the sleepless nights are starting to take their toll on the local gym boss.

Sensing that Robbo is stressed-out but too proud to ask for help, Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) decides to take charge. But will stubborn Robbo listen when Irene insists it’s time he starts letting other people help with baby Grace?

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) tries to convince worried husband John Palmer (Shane Withington) that she is fine after her emotional meltdown.

But once left alone, it’s clear Marilyn is still struggling with her feelings of sadness now that stepson Jett Palmer and foster daughter Raffy Morrison have both moved away from the Bay.

Meanwhile, Maggie Astoni (Kestie Morassi) is excited as her husband Ben (Rohan Nichol) re-opens his business, Ben’s Boards down at the Surf Club.

But just when it looked like Ben was getting back on track after his legal troubles and battle with depression, he finds himself on the verge of a panic attack…

Is Ben about to suffer a serious setback?

