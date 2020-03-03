Home and Away spoilers: Robbo tells Colby Thorne a SHOCK SECRET!

While a delighted Jasmine shares the happy news that Robbo is awake on Home and Away, Robbo wants to see policeman Colby. But WHAT does he tell him?

While an overjoyed Jasmine Delaney (played by Sam Frost) shares the happy news that her husband Robbo (Jake Ryan) is awake after life-saving surgery, he has other things on his mind on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)…

Back at the hospital, Robbo reveals to a shocked Colby Thorne (Tim Franklin) how Scott Larkin went corrupt and double-crossed Robbo in the end.

Robbo swears policeman Colby to secrecy. Jasmine trusted Scott all along and Robbo fears she’ll never feel safe again if she finds out about Scott’s betrayal.

Will Colby agree to keep Robbo’s secret?

Meanwhile, Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) and his wife Martha (Belinda Giblin) are back in the Bay.

Shocked by the news of what’s been happening, they realise life is too short to hold back.

So when Alf organises a heartfelt candlelit event to bring the shattered community together, he also drops a sudden bombshell marriage proposal on Martha!

But how does Martha feel about marrying Alf all over again?

ALSO, Willow Harris (Sarah Roberts) does her best to support doctor girlfriend Alex Neilson (Zoe Ventoura) in the aftermath of the hospital siege.

Alex fears she didn’t do enough to prevent the tragic turn of events.

What can Willow say to make things right?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5