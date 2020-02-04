Home and Away spoilers: Is Robbo ready to leave Summer Bay?

Robbo has been left reeling by his parents plea for him to leave the Bay on Home and Away. How will his wife Jasmine react to the news?

Robbo (played by Jake Ryan) was thrilled when his parents Ian (Frankie J Holden) and Wendy Shaw (Amanda Muggleton) made a surprise visit last week on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Ian and Wendy have been enjoying spending some quality cuddle time with their new baby granddaughter, Grace.

However, Robbo has now been left with a BIG dilemma after his parents dropped the bombshell that they want him to leave Summer Bay and move back to the family farm!

But how will Robbo’s wife Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) react to the news she could be on the move?

As Ian and Wendy continue to argue their case that the family farm would be a much safer haven to raise baby Grace, will Robbo come around to their way of thinking?

Elsewhere in the Bay, Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) takes things to the next level with his Salt co-worker, Jade (Mia Morrissey) and spends the night with her at the Caravan Park.

However, the morning after the night before, Ryder’s aunt Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) is not impressed when she finds out where he spent the night.

Having gone off the rails as a teenager herself, Roo is worried Ryder might start to follow in her footsteps.

But how will Ryder react when he discovers Roo has taken an instant dislike to Jade?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5