Home and Away spoilers: WHO wants Robbo to leave Summer Bay?

Just as Robbo and his wife Jasmine are starting to settle into family life with baby Grace on Home and Away, he gets an unexpected request!

Robbo (played by Jake Ryan) was thrilled when his parents Wendy (Amanda Muggleton) and Ian Shaw (Frankie J Holden) made a SURPRISE visit to Summer Bay in yesterday’s episode of Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Wendy and Ian are thrilled to spend time with their new granddaughter, Grace. However, they can’t help but worry that the Bay is no place for Robbo to raise his new daughter, given all the dangerous stuff that has happened since Robbo and Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) got married.

So how will Robbo react when his dad pushes him to do the right thing by both Grace and Jasmine, hand his police badge back in and move to the family farm for a fresh start!

Elsewhere, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) is still caught in the middle between brothers Justin (James Stewart) and Mason Morgan (Orpheus Pledger), as they continue to disagree over future medical care for their sister Tori, who has been in a coma since giving birth to baby Grace earlier this year.

With Justin refusing to discuss the possibility that Tori will NOT wake-up, will Mason have no choice but to go to the medical conference to discuss Tori’s condition without him?

Also, romance appears to be blossoming for Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) and co-worker, Jade (Mia Morrissey).

Ryder decides to surprise Jade with a romantic picnic on the beach.

But is the lad getting ahead of himself? When Ryder’s aunt Roo (Georgie Parker) bumps into Jade at the Caravan Park later and offers a friendly invite for Jade to join the family for dinner at the house, Jade rudely laughs off the kind gesture. And Roo is left NOT impressed by the flighty backpacker at all!

Meanwhile, Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) and his wife Martha (Belinda Giblin) sit down and try to get to the bottom of what’s been happening since they moved in together.

Alf begins to realise Martha’s anxiety is coming from her bipolar disorder and relocting to Summer Bay House hasn’t been as plain sailing as he first thought.

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5