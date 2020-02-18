Home and Away spoilers: Can Robbo help Tori Morgan?

Will Robbo and Jasmine be left holding the baby on Home and Away as Tori continues to struggle to connect with her baby daughter, Grace?

Tori Morgan (played by Penny McNamee) has everyone worried on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings), after waking from her coma and rejecting her baby daughter, Grace.

At the hospital, Dr Alex Neilson (Zoe Ventoura) tries to assure the Morgan family that there is a lot for Tori to process after coming out of the coma.

Robbo (Jake Ryan) decides to see if he can help Tori connect with their daughter, Grace. But she remains convinced Grace is NOT her baby!

Meanwhile, it’s a double-edged sword for both Robbo and his wife Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost).

Although the couple are happy Tori is awake, they are aware, as per the terms of the IVF contract Robbo signed with Tori ages ago, that they will have to hand Grace back to her mum when the time is right.

Jasmine decides to put her own secret sadness aside and has an idea how she might be able to help Tori connect with Grace. But will her plan work?

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) is worried now that it looks like Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) is missing.

None of her friends have seen her since she left Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) and John Palmer’s (Shane Withington) wedding anniversary celebrations early.

With Justin Morgan (James Stewart) also beginning to wonder why his girlfriend Leah hasn’t shown up to the hospital yet to visit Tori, he is alarmed when Irene breaks the news Leah has been missing since yesterday afternoon…

ALSO, Willow Harris (Sarah Roberts) is beginning to feel all loved-up with girlfriend Alex Neilson (Zoe Ventoura).

But is Willow’s love bubble about to burst when doctor Alex reminds her that her contract at the hospital will be coming to an end soon and she’ll be leaving the Bay!

What will this mean for Willow and Alex’s relationship?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5