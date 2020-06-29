Home and Away spoilers: Romance for Ben Astoni and Gemma Parata?

Maggie Astoni is not happy when she sees her estranged hubby Ben looking more than friendly with single lady Gemma on Home and Away!

Ben Astoni (played by Rohan Nichol) seems to have already moved on after the break-up of his marriage to Maggie (Kestie Morassi) on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Ben has been enjoying the company of Gemma Parata (Bree Peters), much to the annoyance of her teenage son, Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo).

Nikau isn’t the only one annoyed by the closeness between Ben and Gemma…

After seeing the pair looking flirty together at Salt, Maggie decides to confront Ben about it.

But he basically tells Maggie to mind her own business!

Later, after a drunken game of pool at the Surf Club, Ben invites Gemma back to his motel room!

Will she agree to take their relationship to the next level?

Meanwhile, Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) is still reeling from the SHOCK revelation about his dad, Evan Slater (Cameron Daddo).

Ryder wants to confront Evan about his terminal illness and the reason he didn’t reveal the truth earlier.

But after some words of advice from his buddy, Nikau, Ryder decides to just enjoy spending time with his long-lost dad before it is too late.

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5